VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — William "Dick" Langenwalter passed away in peace at his daughter’s home in the city of Roanoke, Va., at the age of 85 on Saturday (July 25, 2020).
Bill leaves behind his two children, Karla and Kurt; granddaughter, Coree, and grandson, Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Caedyn and Chloee.
Bill was the only child of Clara Grace Fisher of St. Joseph, who passed in 1944, and William Tobias Langenwalter of Vandalia, who passed in 1958. His early education was in Peters School, which was a one-room school consisting only of grades 1-8 located in St. Joseph.
The family moved in 1942 to Ogden, where he completed Ogden Elementary School. He graduated Ogden High School with the Class of 1952. Upon graduation of high school, he joined the U.S. Navy.
For a life summary, go to https://www.hollomon-brown.com/obituaries/William-Adam-Langenwalter?obId=17636235#/obituaryInfo.
Visitation will be on July 29, 2020. Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m., with services immediately following at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home Lynnhaven Chapel, 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452. He requested you dress comfortably. Internet services will also be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date TBA. Contact williamalangenwalter@gmail.com for further information.
He also wanted to thank all people who helped during these trying times, especially family, friends, hospital staff and the doctors who gave us a little more time to enjoy family. A special heartfelt thank you to Kindred Hospice of Virginia Beach, Va., Cancer Unit Team at Sentara Virginia Beach General, Kindred Hospice of Roanoke, Va., and Drs. Mitchell Miller and Bruce Johnson.
For our entire family, we thank you all. Our father’s wish: If any donations were offered to be placed, donate to our veterans at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.