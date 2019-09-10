ARTHUR — William "Bill" Carroll Dillon, 92, of Arthur died at 9:49 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at his residence.
Masonic services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Arthur United Methodist Church with funeral services following with the Rev. Bruce Weiman and Pastor John Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bill was born Sept. 21, 1926, in Arthur, the son of Charles and Grace Kinney Dillon. He married Carol Howell in Arthur on May 16, 1948. She preceded him in death on Oct. 20, 2003.
He is survived by his son, Brett Dillon of Hesston, Kan.; daughter, Calene Kohn of Arthur; aunt, Mary Dillon of Arthur; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Kylie) Dillon, Luke (Tiffany) Dillon, Adam (Alexis) Kohn and Kellye Kohn; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Clint Dillon; sister, Charlene Dick; nine uncles; and five aunts.
Bill’s employment included Aschermann Ford as an accountant; U.S.I. as a bookkeeper; and Schrock Cabinets as an office manager. He later worked for VOA, a department of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in Kansas City and Witchita, Kan., where he managed apartments until retiring in 1989. He and Carol then moved back to Arthur where he worked at Oye’s Hardware Store for several years.
Bill was a member of the Arthur United Methodist Church and served on the Arthur Library Board, Arthur Park Board and Arthur Rotary. He was a member of the Arthur AF&AM Lodge No. 825 for more than 75 years, serving as Past Grand Master; and was a member of the Danville Consistory.
Memorials are suggested to the Arthur EMT Association or the Arthur Public Library.
