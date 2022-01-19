JAMAICA, Ill. — William E. “Bill” Knight, 90, well-known Jamaica, Ill., area farmer and Jamaica Township, Ill., road commissioner for 45 years, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 16, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Bill was born in Jamaica Township to Walter D. and Odessa Olive Simpson Knight. He married Lynda Sue Darr on Sept. 8, 1957, at the former Jamaica United Methodist.
Lynda survives, as well as two sons, Gregory Martin Knight of Jamaica Township and Jeffrey William (Debi) Knight of Jamaica; one daughter, Jennifer Lynn (Tim) Risher of Metamora; two sisters, Alice (Jim) McDowell of Catlin and Norma Miller of Indianola; grandchildren, Sarah Michelle Knight, Jason Jeffrey (Lesley) Knight, Seth Martin (Carmen) Knight and Emily Nicole (Zach) Bear; and special grandchildren, Brandon Smith and Nathan (Kelly) Smith; three great-grandchildren, Reese Knight, Rylee Knight and Jensen Knight; and great-grandchildren, Kayden Smith, Austin Smith, Brycen Smith and Cee Cee Smith.
Bill was preceded in death by four brothers, Lee Knight, Paul Knight, Harl Knight and Dan Knight; two sisters, Helen Ross and Kathleen Knight; and a special daughter, Diana Smith.
Bill was an Army veteran as well as a devoted farmer and 32-degree mason. He had belonged to the former Sidell Masonic Lodge and Danville Consistory. Bill was also a member of Faith Church in Fairmount. He enjoyed watching westerns on television and FOX news.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Faith Church, Fairmount, with Pastor Rob Bolden officiating. Military honors will be provided. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola, at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Faith Church. Masks will be required for entry into the church.
Memorials may be made to the church in his memory. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.