CHAMPAIGN — William Everett "Bill" Peters passed away peacefully at home at 5:17 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021).
Bill was born in Villa Grove on July 13, 1944. He was the son of James Marlie Peters and Minnie Florence (Phillips) Peters. He married Ruth Anderson on Nov. 25, 1972. She survives.
He is also survived by his sons, James, from a previous marriage, and Chris; daughter, Brenna; brothers, Mike (Jessica) and Jeff (Bev); sister-in-law, Josie (Mike) Wagoner; two brothers-in-law, Dave and Steve Anderson; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother; father; sisters, Peggy and JoAnn; and one brother, Jim.
Bill worked at Meadow Gold Ice Cream on University in Champaign and for JSM at the UI. Bill retired from Hobbico. He loved dogs, especially Rags and Lizzy. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and Illini. He enjoyed reading newspapers, watching CNN and watching the "Gunsmoke Channel," as he called it.
He worked hard for his family. By nature, he was a little grouchy (he admitted it), but he was also sweet, funny, loving and thoughtful.
The family would like to thank the staff at the OSF Critical Care Unit, OSF seventh floor and OSF Home Hospice Care.
Donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society (cuhumane.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate-to-st-jude.html). Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.