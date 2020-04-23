CAMARGO — William E. “Bill” Fleming Sr., 88, of Camargo passed away Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at his residence from complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Bill was the son of Warren Ernest and Mary Alice Creviston Fleming.
He married Anna Mae Ullrich on June 3, 1953, in Shawneetown. She survives.
Also surviving are their two sons and a daughter, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a sister, Jo Ann Phipps.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glenn E. Fleming; and sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Fleming.
A Navy veteran, Bill retired from IBM in 1987 after 30 years of service. After his retirement, he worked as a locksmith for 15 years in Camargo.
Private graveside services for his family will be held at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cooks Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences maybe shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.