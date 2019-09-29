LEESBURG, Fla. — William E. Mullins, Bill or Moon, 79, of Leesburg, Fla., passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, after a serious illness.
He was born May 5, 1940, to Bernard and Garnet (Smith) Mullins in Champaign. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1958. He served in the Navy from 1958 to 1962, and was a lifetime AMVETS member.
Bill lived in Champaign-Urbana until moving to Largo, Fla., in 1990. While living in C-U he was chief electrician at Alloy Engineering and Casting Co. and worked part-time at Red Lion Inn. After moving to Florida his primary employment was property engineer at Best Western Sea Wake Beach Resort, Clearwater Beach. He retired in 2007, but worked part-time for a couple of years.
Bill was an avid Illini football fan. Other interests included model trains and attending his annual Navy Ship’s reunion. Bill and his wife moved to Hawthorne-at-Leesburg, Fla., after her retirement in 2017. At Hawthorne he enjoyed being a member of various clubs, including Military, VFW, Woodworkers, and Gun. He also enjoyed participating in numerous Hawthorne community events.
He married Ann Witter. He later married Barbara Lamendola on Aug. 12, 1977. She survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Denise (Greg) Reynolds of Urbana, and a granddaughter, Michelle (Kevin) Fitzsimmons of Normal. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the VFW, 1303 E. Main St., Urbana. A celebration of life was also held in their community in Leesburg, Fla., on Aug. 24, 2019. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or American Lung Association.