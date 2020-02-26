RANTOUL — William Earl Thomas, 87, of Ludlow passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Carle Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on Nov. 18, 1932, in Harwood Township, a son of Louie and Opal (Meece) Thomas.
He is survived by a daughter, Melissa (Vince) Rainforth of Naples, Fla.; a grandson, Cole Rainforth of Naples, Fla.; siblings, Wylodene Samples of Rantoul, Allan (Janet) Thomas of Ludlow and Lela (Ken) Vandermolen of Fond du Lac, Wis.; and many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Gladys Niccum, Dorothy Griswold and Marlene Albers.
Earl served in the U.S. Navy and was an American Legion member. He owned and operated, with his brother, Thomas Brothers Trucking. He was a proud grandpa who loved racing, especially NASCAR, camping, fishing, shooting pool, snowmobiling, ATV four-wheeling, custom truck shows and bluegrass music.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Ken Chumbley will officiate. Burial will follow at Ludlow Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.