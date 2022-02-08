MAHOMET — William Otto Eaton, 92, formerly of Mahomet, peacefully passed away Saturday (Feb. 5, 2022) at Apostolic Christian Home, Eureka.
He was born June 21, 1929, to Dora and Howard (Babe) Easton of Fairland, and they preceded him in death.
He married Pauline R. Walden on Jan. 14, 1948. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son, Bill W. (Gail) Eaton of Goodfield, and a grandson, Jason Eaton of Palmetto, Fla. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia (Pat) Mast of Champaign; a brother, Robert (Susie) Eaton of Channahon; and four nephews.
He graduated from Sidney High School and retired after 32 years from the University of Illinois, where he worked two years at the “swine farm” and 30 years as the foreman of the “beef cattle barn.” After “retirement,” he spent the next 12 years as a custodian for the Mahomet-Seymour school district.
Having grown up on a farm, he was an avid fisher and hunter. When he was not working, he could be found fishing on Spring Lake, where he resided for 56 years. He was blessed to have lived in a caring community with loving neighbors, who especially watched over him in his later years.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. Kathy Murphy officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Home, 610 W. Cruger Ave., Eureka, IL 61530.