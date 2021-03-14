MESA, Ariz. — William Edwin Moore, 82, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Rantoul and Champaign, passed away at 10:34 a.m., Feb. 19, 2021.
Bill was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Nov. 20, 1938, to William and Bernice Moore. He was an "Ohio Buckeye." He later lived in Rantoul and graduated from Rantoul High School in 1956 as an "Eagle."
Bill married Dorothy Cooper and raised three sons, Billy, Scotty and Mark. Grandchildren Billy (B5), Miranda and Michael. Great-grandchildren Sofia, Madilyn and Lugia (LuLu). Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernice Moore, his son Mark Moore, and granddaughters Valerie and Madisyn.
Bill married Jackie Carr. His stepchildren include Jennifer, Devin and Katie, grandchildren Christopher, Haile, Trineice and Jase, and a great-granddaughter, Tri'miah.
Bill retired as a route salesman after more than 40 years. He also worked at Human Kinetics, Carle as a valet and was a Red Coat at the Assembly Hall.
Bill had many interests, his main interest being racing of any kind. He attended 60 consecutive Indy 500 races since 1958. As a matter of fact, A.J. Foyt, a rookie, began at Indy the same year. He was known as the "King of the Champaign Rim Riders." His racing days always included his sons and as many of the "West Side Boys" as he could fit in a car. He was known as the "Neighborhood Dad" by many.
Bill didn't know a stranger and had no enemies. He always lived life to the fullest and made everything more fun. Bill had a way of leaving a lasting imprint on everyone.
He was and always will be loved and missed by many. R.I.P. Bill.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. June 5 at the VFW Hall in Rantoul. Please join the family and share your memories.