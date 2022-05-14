DANVILLE — William Erick Johnson, 66, formerly of Danville, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Parkland hospice, Dallas, Texas, after a battle with cancer.
Erick was born Sept. 27, 1955, in Danville, to Carl and Billie (Horton) Johnson. He attended Douglas Grade School, South View Junior High and graduated from Danville High School in 1973. He continued his studies at Danville Area Community College, where he met his future wife, Renee Fortney; they were later divorced. He worked several years at the Morton Caterpillar plant. Later, he moved to Dallas to take advantage of the growing manufacturing facilities in that area.
Erick was preceded in death by his father, his mother and his sister Kathleen (Johnson) Cole.
He is survived by his sisters Carla Anderson, Charlie (Ken Huffman) Johnson and Linda (Bill) Osborne; several nieces and nephews; and several dear friends in Dallas.
At Erick’s request, there will not be a memorial service.