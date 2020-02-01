FARMER CITY — William Eugene “Bill” Woliung, 67, of Farmer City passed away at 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Kenilworth Lodge #60 Knights of Pythias, Farmer City. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is in charge of arrangements.
William was born on Nov. 3, 1952, in Farmer City, a son of Lyle and Lucille Workman Woliung.
William is survived by his half sister, Marilyn Sawyer of Champaign, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Charles Sawyer and half brother.
William was a member of the Kenilworth Lodge #60 Knights of Pythias, Farmer City.