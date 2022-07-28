MOUNDVILLE, Ala. — On Monday (July 25, 2022), William (Bill) F. Lindemann, 78, passed away at home in Moundville, Ala.
Bill was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1943 and grew up in Syosset, N.Y. He was a 1961 graduate of Syosset High School, and after graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandy Christiano, and enlisted in the Air Force. Bill was stationed first in Japan and then England. While overseas, he welcomed his three children, William, Tracy and Laura. He spent eight years in the Air Force serving with the USAF security service.
Once returning stateside, he settled in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and graduated from the University of Alabama. He worked several jobs in Tuscaloosa before owning and operating the Dairy Queen in Northport, Ala. After selling the restaurant, he settled in Boca Raton, Fla., and worked at the Boca Raton News for over 15 years, working in circulation, the graphics department and delivering over 1300 newspapers daily. Upon returning to Tuscaloosa, he worked at the Tuscaloosa News and cared for his ailing mother. After her death, he retired and moved to Champaign and lived with his son, William, and daughter in-law, Ruth, to help care for Ruth's ailing mother and his two grandsons. He also worked part time, with his son, at IPAT in Savoy. In 2016, he relocated back to Alabama and settled in Moundville with his daughter, Tracy, and her husband, Steven.
Bill was a kind, thoughtful, spiritual and generous man who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to tinker with computers. There was not a gadget that he didn't want to own and play with. He was an avid reader and believer of the teachings of the Urantia Book. He loved to play bridge and gained the rank of silver life master.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Stoerkel; father, William; sister, Phyllis Hunter; and wife, Sandy.
Bill is survived by his brother, Gary Lindemann; sisters, Karen Punzi (Bob) and Pam Knichel; son, William Lindemann (Ruth); daughters, Tracy Reid (Steven) and Laura Bartlett (Steve); grandchildren, James Adams, Randy Adams, William Robin Lindemann, George Lindemann, Ray Bartlett, Joseph Bartlett, Chris Reid, Christan Reid, Haley Blanco and Kaley Reid; 12 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to son-in-law Steven Reid, Bill's caregiver and friend.
Per Bill's wishes, there will be no service. He is to be cremated and his ashes scattered in the Atlantic Ocean. In lieu of flowers, please donate, in William F. Lindemann's name, to the Marine Wildlife Preservation Foundation Oceana at oceana.org/.