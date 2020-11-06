COVINGTON, Ind. — William “Tron” T. Gabbard, 54, of Covington, Ind., died at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at home.
Tron was born on Sept. 29, 1966, in Champaign, to William and Joyce (Baker) Gabbard.
He is survived by his father, Bill Gabbard of Villa Grove; one daughter, Breanna Gensler of Tuscola; four stepchildren, Bruce, Blake, Blade and Jack; three grandchildren, Haydyn, Hudson and Campbell; and one brother, Troy (Renee) Gabbard of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Gabbard; and a brother, Trevin Gabbard.
Tron was a devoted and proud owner of Payton’s BBQ in Veedersburg, Ind. He loved to cook, and everything he made was delicious. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys fan. But over everything, Tron loved his kids and family dearly.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Villa Grove Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Conner will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to the Riley Children’s Foundation.