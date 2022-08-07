URBANA — William “Bill” Gamble, 85, of Urbana passed away of congestive heart failure on May 23, 2022, while working in his wood shop, one of his favorite pastimes.
Bill was born in Dodge City, Kan., on Nov. 25, 1936. He studied civil engineering at Kansas State University, graduating in 1959. He continued his studies at the University of Illinois, earning his Ph.D. in 1962. After spending a year in Australia on a Fulbright Scholarship, Bill returned to the University of Illinois as a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, where he became known for his research on reinforced and prestressed concrete. Bill was a member of several professional societies and institutes, including the American Society of Engineers and the American Concrete Institute. He wrote his book “Reinforced Concrete Slabs” with Robert Parks while on sabbatical in New Zealand 1973-'74.
Bill was a kind and gentle man with a big heart, unless you happened to be a squirrel. To the very end, he waged a fierce battle against any squirrel that set foot in his yard. Generally quiet in his pursuits, he possessed a strong wit and sense of humor. Besides his passion for woodworking, other pastimes included photography, reading, watching the birds that came to his many bird feeders and spending time with friends and family.
Bill’s community at First Presbyterian Church was very important to him. He enjoyed Sunday worship, work camp trips, Bible studies, Monday Munchers and working in the church’s wood shop with them.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of Urbana; son, Charlie Gamble of Urbana; daughter, Gail Blaauw, and her husband, David, of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and four grandchildren, Jazmine Gamble, Ian Blaauw, Hannah Blaauw and Elise Blaauw.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Champaign.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be given in his name to First Presbyterian Church, Champaign.