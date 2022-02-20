URBANA — William M. Gladson, 94, of Urbana passed away Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Bill was born at Burnham Hospital, Champaign, on Jan. 1, 1928, the son of Mason and Helen (Weeks) Gladson. He married Marilyn Trimmell on Nov. 24, 1949, in Muncie. She preceded him in death Sept. 26, 2014.
He is survived by a son, Steve Gladson (Patsy) of Carmel, Ind.; a daughter, Janet Cormier (Ray) of Waterloo; grandchildren, Crystal Palmer (Tanya) of Spokane, Wash., Elizabeth McCrea (Stephen) of Schererville, Ind., Emily Gladson of Indianapolis, Michelle Duncan (Mike) of Waterloo, Matthew Cormier (Elizabeth) of Gilbert, Ariz., and Laura Ottens (Brandon) of Waterloo; and great-grandchildren, Nora and Brendan Duncan, Rylen, Brody, Addison, Brycen and Jace Palmer, Ava Cormier and Benjamin, Caleb and Aaron McCrea.
Bill is a graduate of Urbana High School and served in the Army during WWII as a truck driver and was later military police. After discharge, he worked at Clifford-Jacobs Company for 42 years as a machinist and later worked in quality control. He was a member since age 17 at Grace United Methodist Church, Urbana, which is now Quest Church: A Community of Grace. He was an avid Cubs and Illini fan. He loved dogs and liked to visit the Champaign County Humane Society.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to services. The Rev. Casey Taylor will officiate. Private family committal will be at Stearns Cemetery, Fithian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.