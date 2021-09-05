CHAMPAIGN — William H. McWilliams, 82, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2021) at 2:30 a.m. at Flora Gardens, Flora.
He was born on April 2, 1939, in Urbana. He was the son of Paul H. and Mary (Spitznagel) McWilliams.
He married Myra Oehmke on Dec. 23, 1961.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, John McWilliams.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years; son, Marc (Aimee) McWilliams; daughter, Amanda (Scott Schaub) McWilliams; three grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Gail McWilliams.
Bill graduated from Champaign High School, Class of 1957. He attended Southern Illinois University and the University of Illinois.
Bill joined the family business, Paul H. McWilliams and Sons, Inc., with his brother, John. After John retired, Bill renamed the business and became president of McWilliams Mechanical, Inc. He retired in 2009 and moved to South Carolina for 11 years.
Bill loved the outdoors and was always looking for the next adventure. He enjoyed being a longtime member of the Pollywogs Association, trap shooting, fishing, snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, cross-country skiing and walking in the woods with his wife, family and dogs. He then discovered his love of golf and played weekly until he wasn't able to. He was on the board of directors at the Champaign Country Club, where he was instrumental in getting the new clubhouse built in 1991. He and Myra enjoyed spending time in Wisconsin in the fall and Hilton Head Island in the spring. He was known for his dry sarcasm and sense of humor and will be greatly missed by his family.
A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Memorials can be made to Allerton Park & Retreat Center, the Hilton Head Humane Society or an organization of the donor's choice.