DANVILLE — William "Bill" Hamilton III, 82, died Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services for the Army veteran will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's Catholic Parish, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville. Father Bowan Schmitt will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. The rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.