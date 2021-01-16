MONTICELLO — William Alfred Hayes, 91, of Monticello passed away at 3:50 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 14, 2021) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Bill was born May 29, 1929, in Monticello, the son of Randolph Allen and Lila Faye (Montgomery) Hayes. He married Marilyn Jean Mitchell on Oct. 23, 1949, in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Hayes of Monticello; children, Melinda (Rick) Dubson of Monticello, Julie (Craig) Miller of Arthur, Dennis (Bridget) Hayes of Ballwin, Mo., and Gretchen Hayes of Monticello; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Eileen Vermillion.
Bill was the retired owner/operator of Bill Hayes TV, Monticello. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard during the Korean War. Bill graduated from Monticello High School, attended Millikin University, then graduated from DeVry University. He served on the City Council and was named Mr. Monticello in 1972. Bill was an accomplished woodworker, enjoyed gardening, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illini fan.
A private family service will be held, with interment at Monticello Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Piatt County Nursing Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.