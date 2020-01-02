CHAMPAIGN — William “Bill” E. Higgins, formerly of Oreana and Northbrook, went to be with his friend, Jesus, on Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019).
Bill was born to Willard and Sylvia Peck-Higgins on Oct. 10, 1931, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. He entered first grade at White School near Oreana eight days before his fifth birthday. Bill graduated from Argentina High School at age 16 in 1948. He lettered in baseball, basketball and track; he was a member of the 1948 Macon County basketball champions. After high school, Bill played fast-pitch softball with the Argenta-Oreana Merchants and also played basketball and baseball while in the military.
On Dec. 10, 1948, Doris Ann Williamson agreed to a blind double date that was arranged by a friend of Bill’s from the basketball team. Doris was a cheerleader at Stephen Decatur High School, and Bill had been interested in her since watching her cheer during football season. Bill and Doris were married two years later on Dec. 11, 1950. After marrying, they moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., where Bill was stationed at the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base.
Bill entered the Air Force during the Korean War. Upon graduation from Air Police School, he was assigned to the 3450th Air Police Squadron with his duties consisting of base, town and train patrol. He was also a security inspector and supervisor of the R&I section. He was promoted to sergeant in December 1951 and graduated from Military Management School in 1952. Bill was involved with the selection of airmen for entry into Cryptographic School, which was the highest of security clearance. Both of his children, Jeri Lynn and Stephen William, were born at the base hospital in 1952 and 1954, respectively.
Following his military service, Bill was a plant protection officer at the then-new Caterpillar plant in Decatur from 1955-1966. During this time, he was also a volunteer with the Argenta-Oreana Fire Department, an elected constable and auditor of Whitmore Township. Bill was also a member of the Decatur Jaycees and, with their sponsorship, was the driving force in forming the Argenta-Oreana Jaycees.
In 1966, the family moved to Northbrook when Bill was hired as the safety and security manager for the Tempel Steel Company facilities in Chicago and the company’s 6,000-acre farms in northern Illinois. Promoted to industrial relations manager in 1968, Bill took on the additional responsibilities of overseeing plant employment, employee benefits, workers' compensation and the medical department.
In 1972, with both children out of high school, he resigned from Tempel Steel and relocated to Champaign, where he was named field service manager for Rockford Mutual Insurance Company. After tiring of the required constant travel, he resigned from that position and entered the real estate profession as an appraiser, a position he held until his 2011 retirement at the age of 80.
Bill was appointed as a Champaign Township trustee in December 2008 and has been re-elected every four years. Bill was also a member of First Baptist Church at Savoy, the American Legion Post 105 (Decatur) and a charter member of Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. Bill’s love for God and his family has always come first.
Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris Ann Higgins; daughter, Jeri Lynn (Ret. Army Col. Samuel) Murrow; son, Stephen William Higgins (Shawna); grandchildren, Christina Berneking, Jennifer (Oblio) Sangster, Erik (Richard) Hauk-Higgins, Leslie Ortiz, Rachael Higgins, Lauren (Joshua) Fernandez and Madelyn Scherer; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church at Savoy. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church at Savoy or the Developmental Services Center (DSC) in Champaign. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).