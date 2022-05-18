INDIANA — William Howard (Bill), formerly of Danville, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2021, with his daughter by his side.
He joined his wife of 60 years, Norma, who preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Jan.
Bill, a WWII Army veteran, fought in the Pacific Theatre for three years and was awarded the Bronze Star for his bravery. He received his "honorary" return home by attending the Indy Honor Flight group to Washington, D.C., in October 2015 with his fellow WWII veterans. Bill was a lifetime member of the 37th Division Veterans Association, a 50-plus-year member of the Danville Elks Lodge 332 and also a 25-plus-year member of the American Legion Post 210.
Bill loved the Florida beach, enjoyed playing golf with his wife, tending to his Koi pond in his backyard and just enjoying his garden with his family.
A memorial service/Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Danville. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, May 20, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. An American Legion Honor Guard presentation will be at the gravesite at Sunset Memorial Park at noon.