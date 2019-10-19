URBANA — William Robert Johnson, 69, of Urbana passed away at 5:46 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
William was born April 9, 1950, in Urbana, a son of Robert G. and Patricia L. (Yonce) Johnson.
Survivors include a sister, Karen Matteson of Tolono; and several nieces and nephews and great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
William worked in food service for Carle Foundation Hospital for many years.
