VILLA GROVE — William J. Jones, 82, of Villa Grove passed away Monday (Jan. 31, 2022) at home.
Bill was born on March 12, 1939, in Tuscola, to William and Isabelle (Davis). He married Lois Robinson on Dec. 10, 1967, in Tolono.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lois Jones; two children, Phillip (Sara) Jones and Jane (Doug) Pickett; four grandchildren, Susie Pickett, Sam Pickett, Will Jones and Jack Jones; and one brother, Thomas (Becky) Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two twin sons, Joseph and Jackson Jones; one daughter, Susan Jones; and one brother, John Jones.
Bill was on the Camargo Township Library Board, School Board of Education, Chamber of Commerce, member of the Villa Grove Rotary, Masonic Lodge, Crime Stoppers, Ham Radio Club, Nifty Fifties, Experimental Aircraft Association and spent 58 years in dental practice (1964-2022). He was also an avid railroad enthusiast and a small-plane pilot.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Villa Grove United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. at the church the same day with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating. Burial will follow in Villa Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Camargo Township Library.