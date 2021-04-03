BEMENT — William Joseph “Joe" Durbin, 64, of Bement passed away Wednesday (March 31, 2021) at 5:52 p.m. at home in Bement.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Bement Township Cemetery. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery, Bement.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement High School Basketball Fund.
Joe was born on Jan. 15, 1957, in Decatur, a son of William and Wilma Border Durbin Jr.
He is survived by several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Josephine Durbin.
Joe was a lifelong resident of Bement. He was so very well known in the town and was always willing to help those who asked. He attended First Christian Church. He always had multiple jobs and was a hard worker. Joe always volunteered for many projects in the town of Bement. He loved to work the 4th of July parade to help organize floats with Josephine. He was also a member of the Bement Lion's Club, which he loved to attend meetings and help with the many projects with that. He loved to help with the Lion's Club spring extravaganza. Joe's greatest love, however, was mowing and maintaining yards for people in Bement.
