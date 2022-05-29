URBANA — William Lamonte Parsons, 82, of Urbana, formerly of Danville, transitioned to everlasting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Lamonte was born Nov. 26, 1939, in Danville, the first of four children of Billy and Genevieve Parsons. He was a graduate of Schlarman High School and served in the U.S. Army for six years. Lamonte married the love of his life, Edna McClain, in 1969, and they shared a fulfilling 53 years. Affectionately known as "Poppi" to his family, he was a proud father of four and grandfather of eight.
Lamonte was one of the first African American engineers for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad, a position few men of color were hired into. As one of few African American engineers across the country, Lamonte eventually retired from Illinois Central Gulf and took on auxiliary assignments where he would drive for Amtrak.
In addition, he was passionate about the growth and development of his people. He instilled the importance of community and appreciation of the arts into his children and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Duck Hookers of Champaign. He was also a runner for many years and took interest in karate, mystic spirituality, chess and shooting pool.
Above all these interests was an enduring love for music. Lamonte’s passion for the jazz guitar was unparalleled. He was driven to master jazz, the genre of music he often referred to as African American classical music. Wes Montgomery was his biggest influence, and his style was similar to Montgomery’s. He had a way of plucking the strings with the side of his thumb, and his use of octaves gave him a distinctive sound. He would also use a pick to achieve asingular harmonic tone to cord changes. In addition to being self-taught to read and write music, Lamonte composed many original tunes. He perfected his craft through a lifelong commitment to his instrument. He played with many pioneering jazz musicians who came through central Illinois.
Lamonte leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Edna (McClain) Parsons; two sons, Tracy Parsons of Urbana and Keon Parsons of Chicago; a daughter, Kelly (Phil) Edwards of Savoy; two brothers, Stanley Parsons of Racine, Wis., and Doran Parsons of Danville; his sister, Margo Robinson of Central, Fla.; and eight grandchildren, Camille Parsons, Grant Parsons, Gabrielle Parsons, Darien Edwards, Devin Edwards, Amaya Edwards, Kiana Parsons and Khalil Parsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Genevieve Parsons; and a daughter, Monica Philpott.
It is with great love that we honor and celebrate William Lamonte "Poppi" Parsons.
A Homegoing Celebration will commence at noon Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church, 1402 W. Eads St., Urbana. Pastor Jimmie O. Holmes Sr. will be the eulogist. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow after in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered at leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.