PHILO — William P. Lewis, 54, of Philo, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 310 E. Madison St., Philo. Cremation rites have been accorded. Homer Funeral and Cremation Services, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is assisting the family.
William was born May 22, 1967, in Danville, the son of Phillip R. and Gloria Buck Lewis.
Survivors include his mother, Gloria, of Homer; a son, Joshua Lewis of Champaign; a daughter, Victoria Lewis of Champaign; a sister, Annette (Kris Bolt) Livingston of Philo; and a brother, Paul (Kristi) Lewis of Sidney.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Patrick.
William was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana. He served in the Navy as an air traffic controller.
William was a member of the Clarksville, Tenn., Masons. He enjoyed coaching his son’s baseball team and was an avid reader.
Memorials can be made to Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville.