CHAMPAIGN — William Joseph Limp, 80, of Champaign passed away peacefully at Carle Foundation Hospital on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 4:30 p.m.
He was born in Danville on Jan. 11, 1939, to Oscar Philip and Freida Pearl (Underwood) Limp of Broadlands.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Mary (Sullivan) Limp; two daughters, Robin Kedzior of Champaign and Rebecca (John) Bishop of Bloomington; three adoring grandchildren, Morgan, Tristan and Devan Bishop; his brother, Dr. Charles A. Limp, formerly of Bloomington-Normal and now residing in Phoenix; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Bill retired from the University of Illinois as an electrician in 2001 and served on many committees for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 601. He was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ and a consistory member there, sharing his time and talents on the building and grounds committee. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Thailand. He graduated from ABL High School in 1957. After retirement, he volunteered for RSVP and worked on projects dedicated to helping seniors in the community.
He will always be remembered as a devoted and loving father and grandfather, and he never missed a special event in the lives of his family. He was a good provider and enjoyed making a comfortable home. He was generous with gifts to his family as well as charitable organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Stewart; his nephew, Dr. Kevin Charles Limp; and son-in-law, Paul Kedzior.
Funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with the service immediately following. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Champaign, or a charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be shared with his family at morganmemorialhome.com.