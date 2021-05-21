NEOGA — William Charles Little, 78, of Neoga passed away Sunday (May 16, 2021) after a brief illness.
Bill was born on June 21, 1942, in Champaign, and was the son of Charles and Helen (Gossett) Little of Gifford (deceased).
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy (Wilson) Little of Neoga; and daughters, Amy (Jonathan) Rhine of Kaneohe, Hawaii, Marci (Alan) Williams of Titus, Ala., and Darci (Chris) Lolley and grandson Joshua Lolley of Tallahassee, Fla.
Bill graduated from Rantoul High School, Class of 1960; Eastern Illinois University in 1964; and the University of Illinois in 1970 with a master’s degree in economics. Bill was a much-loved teacher throughout his 35-year career, first in Mattoon High School (1964 to 1970), where he also served as both a wrestling coach and freshman football assistant coach. From 1970 to 1999, Bill was a popular economics teacher and division chairman of the Social Science Department at Lake Land College.
Throughout his career and in retirement, Bill was an active member of numerous organizations dedicated to serving others, including the Freemasons, Scottish Rite, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Loyal Order of Moose, Shriner’s International (Corn Belt Shrine) and the Lake Land College Faculty Association. In recognition for his outstanding contributions to Lake Land College, the teaching profession and to the community, Bill was inducted to Lake Land’s Wall of Fame in 2011.
Bill was a lifelong outdoorsman, fisherman and motorcyclist, particularly enjoying his years riding with the Ansar/Corn Belt Shriner’s Motor Patrol raising funds for Shriner’s Hospitals.
Honoring his wishes, the family will remember Bill with a celebration of life at his beloved Lake Mattoon at a later date.
Memorial donations in Bill’s honor may be given to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/st-louis). Online condolences may be expressed at schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home’s Facebook page.