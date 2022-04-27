BUCKLEY — William Joseph Luttrell, 86, of Buckley entered heaven on Monday (April 25, 2022).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, and at the church Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.
He was born Dec. 23, 1935, on a farm near Rantoul, the son of Theodore and Lula (Stephen) Luttrell. He married Eileen Jannusch Janssen Gehle on Nov. 11, 2011.
William is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; loving daughter and sons, Ronda (James) Tull of Rantoul, Danny Whisler of Champaign, Tommy Luttrell of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Scott Luttrell of Richmond, Ky., and Randy (Sandy) Luttrell of Champaign; 12 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. Also loving him and will miss him are Eileen’s children, Lauralee (Dean) Pelichoff of Taylorville, Stuart (Laura) Janssen of Buckley and Pastor Nathan (Donna) Janssen of Martinsville, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Bonnie Whisler Luttrell; two sons, Teddy and Rodney Luttrell; one great-granddaughter; and 10 brothers and sisters.
Bill graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1953. He played basketball in high school. He was employed at the University of Illinois for 29 years, working in Operation and Maintenance and construction labor. Bill was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley.
He coached Paxton Little League from 1963-'70. Bill enjoyed softball and played until the age of 65 and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed bowling, pheasant hunting, charter fishing on Lakes Erie and Michigan and playing euchre. Bill had a passion for garage sales and auctions.
Bill loved living on the farm and seeing the deer and wild turkeys. He was a people person and enjoyed talking with his many friends.
It gave Bill great pleasure sharing monetary gifts with his children, grandchildren and others.
A special thank you to his caregivers, Martha and Tatum.
May you rest in peace, Billy Joe. Thanks for the good times!! We will always love and miss your beautiful smile.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.