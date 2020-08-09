URBANA — William H. Marshall Jr., 77, of Urbana passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
William was born Sept. 4, 1942, in Champaign to parents William H. Sr. and Cora Marshall. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his stepson, James Redenbaugh, and his sister, Sue Goyne.
In their backyard, Bill and Rebecca married the loves of their lives on Aug. 3, 1996, in Urbana. During their years together, Bill and Rebecca were the ying to each other’s yang, and he would pick beautiful flowers from the garden to give to his wife. There were great times and times of struggle, but they were always there for each other through it all.
Also surviving are his children, William H. Marshall III (Lynn) of Homer, John W. Marshall (Jeannie) of Mahomet, Tamara S. Redenbaugh of Champaign, Benjamin R. Redenbaugh of Champaign, and Scott W. Redenbaugh (Vanka) of Belfast, Northern Ireland; his brother, James Marshall (Diana) of Urbana; his sisters, Nancy Davidson of St. Joseph, Barbara Johnson of St. Joseph and Patsy Butler (James) of Urbana; his brother-in-law, Ernest Goyne of St. Joseph; his grandchildren, Christopher Marshall (Kendria) of Chicago, Kristen Henderson (Alec) of Champaign, Cole Marshall, Brittany Isaksen, Zac Isaksen, Kaitlyn Overman, Tim Pruitt and Bailie Jobe; and his great-grandchildren, Lilian Marshall, Phoebe Marshall, Zoey Marshall, Kendal Isaksen, Kadence Isaksen and Tyson Isaksen.
Bill graduated from Urbana High School and worked as an entrepreneur, firefighter and carpenter during his career. He was a man of his word and was always there to lend a helping hand. He loved his family and was always the first in line to eat at family gatherings, and Bill loved to give sweet hello and goodbye kisses whenever the family got together.
His hobbies included restoring and driving old cars, NASCAR, hunting and watching the Cubs. Bill enjoyed gardening and using it to make fresh salsa and pickles to share with folks who loved it. Whenever he was in the kitchen, he made extra in case a guest came by. Bill loved his dog Roger and could always be seen with a toothpick in his mouth. His grandson Cole will miss his salsa and vegetable soup.
A posthumous quote from Bill reads “I have had cancer since I was 12, and it finally got me.”
Cremation rights have been accorded and there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial to the Urbana VFW or The Urbana American Legion.
Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoff.com.