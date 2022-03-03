CHAMPAIGN — William E. McConkey, 93, of Champaign, born March 19, 1928, passed away Friday (Feb. 25, 2022).
William (Bill) retired from Twin City Pontiac as a service manager. He loved cars, whether it was working on them, racing them or watching NASCAR. He enjoyed boating, camping, bowling and golf throughout the years, as well as being a long-standing member of the Elks. Bill always had a life experience or a lesson to be learned and told them like a great storyteller.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Pearl G. (Longworth) McConkey; brother, Dale McConkey; and son, Michael A. McConkey.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Edna M. (Gallagher) McConkey of 75 years; daughter, Kathy (Don) Phelps; daughter-in-law, Chris McConkey; five grandchildren, Susan (Patrick) Moushey, Anastasia (Corey) Franzen, Travis (Karin) Phelps, Andrew (Lilli) McConkey and Lisa (Trent) Johnston; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
No services will be performed.