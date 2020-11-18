CHAMPAIGN — William "Bill" Nelson, 90, of Champaign died Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) at home.
There will be a graveside funeral service Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Military rites will be accorded. Visitation will be private. Owens Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bill was born on Feb. 5, 1930, in Champaign, one of seven children born to Monroe and Edith (Whitt) Nelson. Bill was a proud veteran, serving in the Army National Guard until he was called to serve in the Korean War as a tank commander. He quickly rose through the ranks, reaching sergeant first class, before earning an honorable discharge. Once Bill returned home to Champaign, he met the love of his life, Vivian Moore, and they were married on Sep. 24, 1960.
Bill was preceded in death by his love, Vivian, two sisters and three brothers.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Dalluge of Champaign; grandson, Robbie Dalluge of Savoy; and one brother, Charles Nelson of Champaign.
Bill worked at a couple of local HVAC companies before starting his own business, Nelson Heating and Cooling, in 1985. He owned and operated this business until his retirement, when he was 85 years old, in 2015. Bill had a magnetic personality that drew people in. He was a man who loved to give and was very generous with his time and talents. On summer weekends, he enjoyed going to garage sales with Kimberly and Robbie, followed by a meal at Courier Cafe, where he had been a regular since it's opening.
The family would like to acknowledge several people who were important in Bill's life: Liz Kauwell, Brad Kirby (dirty-face kid), Emily Brown, Andrea Palivos, Jennifer Musson, Christy Carlson and Peggy Branch. The family also wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all of the workers of Carle Hospice for their excellent, loving care of Bill; especially Rick and Angela.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Bladder Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.