CHAMPAIGN — William “Bill” Neumann, 86, of Champaign died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in the company of loved ones.
Bill was born in April 1935 in Elmhurst to Francis and Elizabeth Neumann. After graduating from York High School, Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957, serving as a communications specialist in units in San Diego and Honolulu.
Upon completion of his service, Bill returned to attend the University of Illinois, where he received a bachelor’s degree in education. During that time, he also started a family and a career as a police officer with the city of Champaign, serving from 1962 to 1993 and reaching the rank of lieutenant. He was proudest of his time working with neighborhood groups and helping to improve police-community relations.
Bill also served as the president of the Champaign Police Pension Fund from 1977 to the time of his death.
Little known to his fellow Marines or police officers was that Bill was an avid and accomplished ballroom dancer. He also had a lifelong interest in antiques and marble collecting. Bill was a member of Holy Cross Church in Champaign.
Bill is survived by four children, Ruth (Clay) Hebbeler, Laura Neumann, Peter Neumann and Mark Neumann; and four grandchildren, Nicholas and Tayler Neumann and Kate and Kyle Hebbeler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Elizabeth; and four siblings, Dorothy Woodward, Elizabeth Reed, John Neumann and Henry “Corky” Neumann.
There will be a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at Holy Cross Church, 405 W. Clark St., Champaign. Bill will be interred alongside his parents and siblings at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Elmhurst.