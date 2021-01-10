SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — William James O'Connell, 96, of Sun City West, Ariz., formerly of Toledo, Ohio, and Champaign-Urbana, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Mr. O'Connell was born May 22, 1924, in Ohio, a son of Daniel and Wilhelmina O'Connell. He married Dorothy Lynch in 1950 in Chicago. They had three children, Daniel, Janice and Thomas.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; his son, Daniel (Isabel) and grandsons, William and Antonio O'Connell; his daughter, Janice (James) Marshall; his sister, Mary Connolly; and his brother, Daniel.
His son Thomas; parents; three brothers, Richard, Joseph and Thomas; and two sisters, Dorothy Schneider and Joan O'Connell, preceded him in death.
Mr. O'Connell attended elementary school and high school in Toledo, Ohio. He earned architecture degrees from The Catholic University of America (CUA) and the University of California at Berkeley. At CUA, he played baseball and basketball, and in 1949 he was awarded the Harris Trophy for the "Outstanding Scholar, Gentleman, and Athlete of the Year." In 1985, he was inducted into the CUA Athletic Hall of Fame.
He served during World War Il in the Navy as Torpedo Officer on a destroyer. He was a registered architect in Illinois, Indiana and California, and practiced his profession in Chicago and San Francisco from 1949 to 1959.
In 1959, he joined the architecture faculty at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he taught courses in design and building technology until his retirement in 1993. He wrote the book "Graphic Communications in Architecture." He served as a member of the State of Illinois Architect Examining Committee, National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, and Peoria Diocese Commission on Art and Architecture. He enjoyed handball, golf, opera and travel; and resulting friendships.
Professor Emeritus O'Connell moved with his wife, Dorothy, to Sun City West, Ariz., in 1996. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes/Prince of Peace Parish and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society. Most important, he revered his faith and family.
A funeral Mass is pending.
Memorials may be made to The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 19002 N. 128th Ave., Sun City West, AZ 85375.