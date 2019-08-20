URBANA — William Otis Washington of Urbana passed this life at 3 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
William was born Oct. 16, 1959, in Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eva Christine Washington and Hubert Hood.
William is survived by his daughter, Lekia Shanta Washington of Urbana, and a host of other family members.
William formerly owned and operated Bubble City Taxi.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.