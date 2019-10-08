CHAMPAIGN — William D. Pankau, 86, of Champaign died at 10:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at Bickford Cottage in Champaign.
There will be a visitation at Owens Funeral Home (101 N. Elm St.) in Champaign from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. The rosary service will be at 3:30 p.m. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Holy Cross Catholic Church (403 W. Clark St.) in Champaign. Entombment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Champaign.
William Pankau was born on Jan. 31, 1933, in Champaign, a son of Edward and Mary (Hausman) Pankau. He married Phyllis Bermingham on Oct. 27, 1956, in Champaign. She survives and resides in Champaign.
Other survivors include three sons, Steve (Jill) Pankau, Tom Pankau and Rich (Amie) Pankau, all of Champaign; one daughter, Joni (Sharon) Pankau of Navarre Beach, Fla.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Kenny (Sarita) Pankau and Jim (Mary Ann) Pankau, both of Champaign.
Bill was a longtime member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, VFW Post 5520, Champaign Elks Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1545 in Casey. He was a proud veteran and served his country in the Army, where he was in the Signal Corps from 1953-1955. Bill spent over 60 years as a member of Local 149, working as a plumber and pipefitter.
Please make a donation in Bill's name to Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.