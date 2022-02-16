ONARGA — William “Bill” Reed, 82, of Onarga passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1939, in Watseka, the son of Dwight Lincoln and Lois (Trotter) Reed. Bill married Joyce Hartman in Watseka on April 16, 1969, and she proceeded him in death on Nov. 7, 2003.
Bill is survived by three sons, James (Peggy) Gaddis Jr. of Texas, Mike (Abby) Reed of Ridgeville and Steve (Stacy) Reed of Danforth; one daughter, Melody (Matt) Clark of Onarga; his grandchildren, Jacob Clark of Oak Park, Dalton Reed of Ridgeville, Savannah Reed of Danforth, Ethan Girard of Colorado and Felecia Chance of Kansas; two sisters, Sara Jane (Terry) Lorenzen of Arizona and Ruth (Ray) Shelton of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Brandon Steward.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. Bill proudly drove a truck his entire working career for various companies but worked the last 20 years and retired from Iroquois Paving Corporation. He was a member of the teamster union for many years. He loved gardening and was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Knapp Funeral Home, Onarga, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior, beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Onarga Cemetery with military rites by the Onarga American Legion 551. Bill was a casual guy, dress as you wish, but blue jeans were his style.
Memorials may be given to IMH Hospice, the IMH Foundation or Gilman Healthcare Auxiliary.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home, Onarga. Please share a memory of Bill at knappfuneralhomes.com.