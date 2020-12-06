ST. JOSEPH — William Henry Reitmeier departed his earthly life to join his heavenly father Monday (Nov. 30, 2020).
He was born June 9, 1935, to Christian J.H. Reitmeier and Mary Christina Huls Reitmeier, in Stanton Township, north of St. Joseph. He came into this world with one older sister, Clara. Three brothers came along later, John, Raymond and Melvin “Pete.”
He met my mom, Norma Carol Pribble, after school one day near the old Ogden High School where she attended school. She was 15 when they met, and they had to wait until she turned 16 to marry. She turned 16 on Sept. 9, 1956, and they were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville eight days later on Sept. 17, 1956.
In spite of just an eighth-grade education from Wilson Grade School in Stanton Township, he made a good living and always provided for his family. He was a mechanic by trade and worked at several gas stations, including Ted Brown’s Service Station in Urbana, the former Chanute Air Force Base Exchange Service Station in Rantoul and was one of the managers at Meier-Duitsman Oil Co. in Royal until his retirement in 2000. People would drive some distance just to have him work on their vehicles. He was a Ford man and wasn’t afraid to tell you the main problem with your car was that it was a Chevy.
Dad was talented musically and enjoyed playing with his brothers and sister in their family band, “The Western Rangers,” for many years. He played the drums, guitar and sang some, too. The Oasis in Penfield was one of his favorite gigs.
Dad was an Army veteran and worked as a mess hall cook. He attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas before being sent overseas to Gelnhausen, Germany. There, he had the experience of serving his country alongside Elvis Presley. He was able to bring back a few autographs but said Elvis was kind of cocky and aloof, this was very early in his rise to fame.
When Dad got back from his stint in the Army in 1960, he and my mom decided to start their family. I was born the following year on June 11, 1961. They named me Debra Ann and called me Debby. On Oct. 26, 1962, my baby brother, Dennis Wayne “Denny,” was born. Tragically, Denny’s life was cut short in a motor vehicle accident when he was 17, just a couple months after his high school graduation. They say you never really get over losing a child, and I can say with certainty that was the case with both my mom and my dad. The ache of dad’s passing is eased somewhat by knowing that he and my brother are reunited again, hopefully enjoying a cold one on the perfect fishing day.
Dad was very proud of having built his own house. Of course, he had help from many family members and friends, but he put a lot of sweat and tears into that house. It wasn’t perfectly constructed, but there was so much love put into it. He completed construction in about a year, working on it nights and weekends.
I will always have fond memories of my dad taking us places when we were kids. He always took us to the Champaign County Fair, where we enjoyed the rides and took in a race or a demo derby. He also took us trick-or-treating every year. Then there was fishing — always fishing. We used to fish the creeks up around Gifford and Penfield and always had so much fun. Dad got into tractor pulling for a while, and it was fun to go with him to the pulls, too. He had an old tractor that didn’t look like much, which made it all the better when he smoked his better-looking opponents. I fondly recall him bringing his newest trophy in to show Mom. As an adult, I enjoyed annual trips to the Covered Bridge Festival in Rockville, Ind., and Christmas shopping trips to Danville.
Dad was a former Stanton Center Grade School board member, a volunteer with the Ogden-Royal Fire Department and a member of the Royal American Legion Post 996.
Dad continued to work after his retirement. He helped Rudy Schmidt farm and worked at the Ehler Bros. plant in Royal. He enjoyed working with Mark Sjuts immensely and said he was the best boss you could ever have. In many ways, Mark was like a son to Dad, and Mark’s passing was very hard on him. Another happy heavenly reunion, I’m sure.
Dad was a man who loved his family and the outdoors. He enjoyed the simple things in life and preferred a day on the lake by himself to any event with a crowd. His favorite activities were hunting and fishing. He could fix just about anything, but he wasn’t concerned at all about how it looked when he was done. We affectionately called those fixes “Reitmeier jobs.” He lived most of his life within a mile of his birthplace until declining health forced the sale of the family home and he moved to Savoy to join his wife at The Villas of Holly Brook. When he needed more care than the facility could provide, he relocated again — this time to Accolade Senior Living in Paxton, where he resided until his passing. The staff at Accolade were wonderful and took good care of my dad. He enjoyed being ornery and flirting with the young women that worked there.
Bill will be greatly missed by many, including his wife, Norma — they shared 64 years together; daughter, Debby (Patrick) of Broadlands; granddaughters, Ashley (Aaron) Brunkhorst of Tolono, Jessica (Tony) Lucca of Springfield and Rachel (Kyle) Fortin of El Paso, Texas; great-grandsons, Alton Brunkhorst, Vincenzo “Vinny” Lucca, Giovanni “Gio” Lucca and Everett Fortin; great-granddaughter, Ayla Brunkhorst; brothers, John, Raymond (Andrea) and Melvin (Marie); and many nieces and nephews.
Those who have gone before him are parents Chris and Mary; son Denny; sister Clara; brother-in-law Henry Buenting; and sister-in-law Norma Jean Reitmeier.
He had his moods when he could be grumpy, but when he was in a good mood, he was so much fun to be around. He loved to tell jokes and tease his granddaughters. He could tell a story and have everyone in stitches. Rest in peace, Daddy. We love you, and we’ll see you again.
Baier Family Funeral Services has been entrusted to assist the family with arrangements. Per his wishes, Bill we be cremated, and his ashes interred at Kopmann Cemetery, Royal. There will be a private graveside service with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. The family will convene after the service for a dinner.
Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, or Kopmann Cemetery, Royal. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.