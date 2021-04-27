DANVILLE — William Robertson, 78, of Danville left this earthly plane unexpectedly on Wednesday (April 21, 2021) at home.
William was born on March 24, 1943, in Marion, Ark., to Nellie and Oscar Robertson. He entered holy matrimony with Annie Shannon on Nov. 17, 1978.
He leaves behind his wife of over four decades to cherish their life together, Annie Robertson of Danville. He also leaves his children, son Jeff Beasley of Tampa, Fla., daughter Emily (Howard) Boger of Tampa, daughter Dionne (Troy) Webster of Urbana, daughter Kelly (Howard) Bromwell of Westchester, daughter Sylvia (Ricardo) Jean-Pierre of Mesa, Ariz., and daughter Amber (Eddie) Rayborn of Gilbert, Ariz., to remember his witty sense of humor, honest conversations and singing.
Two brothers, Robin (Margaret) Robertson of Memphis, Tenn., and Clarence (Ora) Robertson of West Memphis, Ark.; and one sister, Evelyn (Johnny) Whetstone of Danville, are left with fond memories.
“Papa” has nine grandchildren to continue his legacy, Tyl’r Beasley, Jeff Beasley Jr., Alexandria Bromwell, Reese Rayborn, Genesis Jean-Pierre, Savannah Boger, Mya Rayborn, Gabrielle Jean-Pierre and Isaiah Rayborn; a special great-niece, Sharon Patterson of Memphis; and a slew of nieces, nephews, cousins and a special niece, ReeAnn Ellison of Canal Winchester, Ohio.
William was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nellie and Oscar Robertson (parents); three brothers, Oscar Robertson Jr., Ruben Robinson and C.L. Robinson; and four sisters, Myrtle Patterson, Lucille King, Mattie Fletcher and Jean Williams.
William graduated from Wonder High School in West Memphis before relocating to Danville in 1964. He retired from General Motors in 1992 after 28 years of service. In his retirement, he provided child care for his niece, ReeAnn Ellison. He loved sitting on the front porch, policing the neighborhood, singing “I want to go home,” and giving unsolicited advice. Even as he progressed through the stages of dementia, he maintained his sense of humor, directness in conversation and singing with no words/humming.
There are no words to convey the loss and hole he leaves behind, but his favorite quote of “I want to go home” will be missed.
His wish has been granted, he is home, with Jesus. As he used to say, “Jesus is my only friend.”
A private family celebration will commence at noon Thursda, April 29, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Eulogist will be Pastor Steve Gilbert. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 28, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, restrictions will be enforced.