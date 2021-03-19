CHAMPAIGN — William “Bill” Rotramel passed away peacefully at home in Champaign on Tuesday (March 16, 2021).
He is survived by his two sons, Richard and David; three grandchildren from Richard and Noreen (Elizabeth, Christopher and Colin); three grandchildren from David and his wife, Allyson (Chad, Joel and Drew); and two great-grandchildren from Joel and his wife, Mackenzie (Piper and Camryn).
Bill was born in Thomasboro on Oct. 16, 1928. Bill was the son of Charles Rotramel (d. 1962) and Lena Rotramel (d. 1976). He was little brother to Lucille Rossi (d. 1990), Ruth Green (d. 1990), Dorothy Hamilton (d. 1990), Rose Skeels (d. 2019) and James Rotramel (d. 2005); and big brother to Charles “Uncle Chuck” Rotramel (d. 2014) and Darlene Dolly Young (d. 2018).
On Sept. 3, 1955, Bill married the love of his life, Mary Margaret “Peggy” Duffy. Peggy developed health issues later in life, and Bill stuck by her side no matter how bad things became. Bill and Peggy were married and lived in the same house for 53 years before Peggy passed away on Oct. 5, 2008.
Despite not being able to swim, nor being a big fan of water, Bill joined the Navy at the beginning of the Korean War because “it was the right thing to do.” He served in the Navy for four years and was a crew member on the U.S. DD Nicholas 449 (which he sported proudly on his license plate for decades). It was a joy listening to him reminisce about his time in the navy; however, most of his “Old Salt” stories consisted of hanging out with his buddies in Japan or Hawaii and showing up late to roll call (the same buddies who he should jokingly say "helped him cheat through his swimming evaluation"). Bill claimed those were the best years of his life.
Bill had a long, illustrious career working for the Champaign Fire Department, where he rose to battalion chief. While fighting fires, he saved a couple lives (including a few cats — even though he despised cats). He also developed lifelong friendships. If you were on or currently on the Champaign Fire Department, you more than likely knew Ole Bill or at least heard some great stories about him.
Out of all the things Bill was good at, he was best at being a grandfather. Grandpa Bill and Grandma Peggy must have had a tree that grew $20 bills in the backyard as none of the grandkids ever left their house without a crisp Andrew Jackson (sometimes two if one of them wasn’t paying attention) for mowing their small lawn, picking up sticks and shoveling the driveway. You bring a friend over: $20 bucks. The funny thing about Grandpa Bill though is that while the grandkids were mowing, shoveling, etc., Grandpa Bill would be down the street doing the same task for a neighbor. He was a remarkable human being.
Grandpa Bill never missed a baseball, basketball, football or hockey game of ours. He’d often provide the rides — the grandkids especially loved when he’d give them a ride home because there would definitely be a stop at Custard Cup. Grandpa Bill made childhood so much fun and happy. Bill was a hero, and he will be missed greatly.
A celebration of life will be held at the Champaign/Urbana Elks Lodge, Savoy, on Monday, March 22, at 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made on Bill’s behalf to the Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 Charity Fund, Attention Jason Rector, 1601 Bentbrook Drive, Champaign, IL 61822. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.