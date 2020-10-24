DeKALB — William Lee “Bill” Sanders was born May 20, 1941, in Detroit, the only son of Henry Buchanan Sanders and Martha Jane (Ford) Sanders.
Bill passed away peacefully at home in DeKalb on Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020).
He married Marilyn L. Ekhoff in Woodworth on Aug. 19, 1962.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his daughter, Jodi Lyn Trinkle, on Sept. 6, 2011.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; one daughter, Julie Ann Golaszewski of Cissna Park; one son-in-law, Roger Lee Trinkle of Mahomet; and three grandchildren, Kyle William Trinkle of Mahomet, Derek Louis Trinkle of Antioch, Tenn., and Shelby Jane Garrison of Kingman, Ariz.
Bill “Coach” Sanders was a lifelong educator, beginning his teaching and coaching career in Cissna Park in 1964 and retiring in 2010 as a student teacher supervisor and instructor for Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. During his 46 years, Bill was also an assistant principal in Canton and principal at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb. Throughout his teaching, coaching and administrative years, Bill was honored with many awards and served on local, state and national committees. One of his greatest honors was being inducted into the IBCA Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in 1989.
Bill was very active in his church and loved playing golf with his friends and family.
A visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at Anderson Funeral Home, DeKalb, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a private service following. Another visitation and burial will take place in Cissna Park. The visitation will be held at Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in the Cissna Park Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Unity Hospice of Western Illinois or Cissna Park Boosters.
Please share a memory of Bill at knappfuneralhomes.com.