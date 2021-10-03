Champaign — William Bernie Schowengerdt, 73, of Champaign passed peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, surrounded by family.
A private family funeral with Masonic Rites was held for Bill on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Owens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Matt Matthews officiating. Bill was laid to rest beside his parents and near his grandparents in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign.
Bill was born June 12, 1948, to Dr. William H. and Helen B. Schowengerdt in Champaign. He married Catherine DeChant in Bloomington on Jan. 3, 1976.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; three daughters, Kate (Christopher) Rogers of Savoy, Christine (Alex) Mendoza of Seattle and Cassandra (Kyle) Edmund of Champaign; three grandchildren, Adeline, Greyson, and Harrison Rogers of Savoy; a brother, Daniel E. (Jane Welch) Schowengerdt of Minnetonka, Minn.; a sister, Cathyrn L. Schowengerdt of Champaign; a nephew, John William Schowengerdt of Minnetonka; and a cousin, Marilyn (Auggie) Egger of Springfield.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and beloved family dogs Zeke, Amy and Holly.
Bill grew up in Champaign and met his bride while attending Illinois College in Jacksonville. After graduation, they eventually returned to Champaign, where they raised their girls. Bill had a career with the Illinois Department of Public Health Long-Term Care division, working to ensure compliance with state and federal long-term-care regulations.
Bill was a quiet, steadfast, solid presence for his family. Kind and sentimental, patient and loyal, a selfless provider, and our family historian. A man of few words, unwavering in his love, always striving to provide for us and giving us experiences in life that were important to him.
Bill was a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, and most of all, the relaxed and casual moments with his family. He loved beaches, kites, fishing, hats, orchids, pinching pennies, grain markets, a fire pit and his girls. He looked forward to harvest every year, stubbornly waiting for this year’s corn harvest to come in on Sept. 25.
Bill loved taking his family to Michigan, a tradition from his childhood. He spent every summer playing in the sand, throwing his girls into the waves as kids and teaching them to fly single-line kites. When the girls were all too old and/or cool to hang with Dad, he learned how to fly stunt kites, a pastime he truly enjoyed. Over the years, the girls’ husbands and children became part of the special times in Michigan.
The graduation to “big boy” kites brought fun and joy to not only Bill and his family, but also friends and passers-by on beaches as he and Cathy traveled across this country from Michigan to the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf of Mexico, always in search of a beach or field perfect for flying.
Bill is Papa to Adeline, Greyson, Harrison and a little girl still growing to make her way into this world. They were his everything and he will continue to be with them in their hearts every single day.
Most importantly, Bill was a devoted husband of 45 years, always thinking about things he would like to do for Cathy. His daughters recall many conversations during morning coffee in the backyard, on the bluff in Michigan and before family events, with her top of mind. Even in his final days, he wanted to ensure she would be OK.
Bill was a graduate of Illinois College, where he was a member of Sigma Pi Literary Society. He was a member of Western Star Lodge #24 A.F.&A.M., Illini Shrine Club and Ansar Shriners.
Bill was a longtime blood donor and an avid supporter of local businesses and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
In lieu of gifts, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis, the Champaign County Humane Society, or the University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Small Animal Clinic Emergency Services.
In lieu of flowers to the family, consider adding an orchid to your home and think of Bill or find a perfect day with 4 mph wind and ...
Go fly a kite.
