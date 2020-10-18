MAHOMET — Dr. Bill Schuh, 58, of Mahomet died at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private family services were held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, was in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Schuh was born March 31, 1962, in Woodstock, the son of Ken and Sharon Schuh. He married Kim on June 20, 1987, in Rockford; she survives.
Also surviving are his mother of Woodstock; two sons, Jon Schuh of Savoy and Dan (Lizzy) Schuh of Peoria; one daughter, Sarah Schuh of Riverton; one brother, Jeff Schuh of Wheaton; and two sisters, Diane Bernardi of Arlington Heights and Katie Anderson of Alpharetta, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Dr. Schuh was a physician at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Urbana, and attended University Lutheran Church, Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carle Auxiliary Guest House.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.