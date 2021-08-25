BUCKLEY — William H. Schuldt, 89, a lifelong Buckley resident, died at 12:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 23, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends are invited to the Buckley Lake Pavilion following the burial for refreshments and a time to visit with family.
Bill was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Buckley, the son of Carl and Minnie Salmon Schuldt. He married Mildred Lena Weber on June 4, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. She preceded him in death Dec. 13, 2019.
He is survived by two daughters, Dawn (Mike) Kingston of Homer and Sheri Reynolds of Bloomington; a son, Philip (Monica) Schuldt of Santa Fe, N.M.; three grandchildren, Ashley Kingston, Lance (Colleen) Kingston and Michelle (Kevin) Fitzsimmons; and one great-grandson, William Allen Kingston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and five siblings.
Bill graduated from Buckley High School in 1949. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, 1951-'55, and was a member of the Seabees. He was a welder for the civil service working at Chanute Air Force Base and retired in 1989.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and the Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432.
Bill enjoyed gardening and refinishing furniture. He was very practical, a problem solver and fix-it guy. Bill was always doing for others and ready to help in any way.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. John's Lutheran School.