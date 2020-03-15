SAVOY — William Secor was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Oradell, N.J., to William LeRoy “Roy” Secor Sr. and Harriet Riedel Secor. Bill went to his eternal home Sunday, March 1, 2020.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Bensen Secor; daughter, Deborah (Les) Kurz; and grandsons, Andrew Kurz and Daniel Kurz.
Bill grew up in River Vale, N.J., graduating from Westwood High School in 1946. He was in the New Jersey National Guard for seven years and was a graduate of Baptist Bible Seminary, Fairleigh Dickinson University and Marquette University. He was a licensed clinical psychologist and mental-health counselor.
He was a professor of counseling and pastoral psychology at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, Deerfield, for 16 years and was an adjunct professor at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, Pittsburgh; Evangelical School of Theology, Myerstown, Pa.; and Urbana Theological Seminary, Urbana.
Bill told many entertaining stories of his days in the trucking industry and his learning experiences, but his true desire was to always give thanks to the Lord for his faithfulness, that God would have the pre-eminence in all things.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be shared with his family at morganmemorialhome.com.