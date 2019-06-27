SAVOY — William (Butch) Henry Sibley Sr. was born Aug. 6, 1942, to Bernice Pennington Sibley and Bishop T. Sibley. William transitioned from this life to his heavenly home Sunday (June 23, 2019) at 1:40 a.m. at CU Nursing and Rehab, Savoy. He was surrounded by family, compassionate friends and a loving nursing staff. William (Butch) reaffirmed his love for Christ from his bedside with the Rev. Ronald Baker Sr. as his witness.
William (Butch) was educated from elementary through high school in the Champaign-Urbana area.
His employment was that of Humko, and he was also known as an excellent bartender for the American Legion Post 559. He worked until his health became a challenge.
His marriage to Patricia Laura McCambell was heavenly orchestrated until she passed away July 19, 2005. From their union, three amazing children were born, two daughters, Evette Sibley (who preceeded him in death) and Carlette V. Sibley; and a faithful son, James B. Sibley, both of Champaign.
The love for his two grandchildren, Joshua Kyle Jackson and Michaela Sibley, sustained his life completely.
In addition, he leaves to mourn his cherished brother, Glen Edward Tiereese of Savoy.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, Bishop T. Sibley and Bernice Pennington Sibley; two brothers, Bishop Sibley and Robert Sibley, both of Champaign; and two sisters, Juanita Watson of Champaign and Barbara Jean Sibley of San Dimas, Calif. He also leaves a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services Ltd., 203 N. Market St., Champaign.