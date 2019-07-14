MAHOMET — Funeral services for William "Bubby" J. Smith, 46, of Mahomet will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign.
Mr. Smith passed away at home at 8:25 a.m. Monday (July 8, 2019).
He was born Feb. 15, 1973, in Champaign, the son of Mamaw and Papaw Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jennifer Webber.
Survivors include his significant other, Michelle; one daughter, Nicole (Keenen) Snipes; two sons, CJ Bradford and Corey Bradford; one brother, Kelly Bohlen; a sister, Chelsé Thompson; one granddaughter, Alannah; three grandsons, William, Jackson and Levi; four nieces, Ashley, Brandi Jo, Sky and Saylor; and five nephews, James, Nick, Kayden, Conor and Shawn.
He also left behind many kids he loved through his years of coaching.
He was an avid Harley-Davidson rider and loved to cook.
Mr. Smith was employed by Industrial Services of Illinois as a union roofer. He was a member of Local 97 in Champaign.