SAVOY — William “Soulful Bill” Boyd Hamilton, 77, of Savoy peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in the comfort of his home with his faithful wife, Dorothy, and eldest sister, Gail Harrison, at his side.
William was born July 26, 1944, in Starkville, Miss., the youngest of seven children of the late Jessie Hamilton and Gracie Mae Williams.
William received his early education in Starkville, where he graduated from Henderson High School in 1963. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Nov. 15, 1968, followed by both Stateside and overseas training and service. Upon completing his service in the Vietnam War, William returned Stateside and received an honorable discharge on Jan. 25, 1969.
William was a hard worker who exemplified professionalism in all jobs he undertook. This includes his own business, Hamilton Janitorial Service (1986-2019), United Parcel Service, Prospect Mitsubishi, Hill Ford, University Auto Park and Premium Brands.
William accepted Christ at the early age of 14 at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Rock Hill, Miss. His sincere faith in God and commitment to God’s work was never compromised.
William was a longtime and faithful member of Jericho Missionary Baptist Church and a charter member of Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church. He was committed to his service as a church trustee along with his service to the Usher Ministry.
"Soulful Bill," as he was affectively known due to his love for music and his smooth sounds as a DJ, was also one of the founding and faithful members of the Heavenly Seven Social Club.
William leaves to cherish his fond memories his devoted wife, Dorothy Randle Hamilton; a daughter, Christine Hamilton Cole; two sons, Mark Hamilton and Xavier Rivers; two sisters, Gail Harrison and Lamira Jordon, both of Florissant, Mo.; two brothers, Jessie Hamilton Jr. and Aaron Plair, both of St. Louis; four grandchildren, Eric Hamilton, Stephen
Hamilton, Caleb Hamilton and Payne Hamilton; four great-grandchildren, Ciarah Hamilton, Jocelynn Hamilton, Maddox Hamilton, and Bentley Hamilton; and a host of other family and friends.
A visitation honoring the life of "Soulful Bill" will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church, 500 E. Park St., Champaign, with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m.
Professional service has been entrusted to Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St, Champaign.