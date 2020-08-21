URBANA — Frequently in the early months of 2020, William (Bill) T. Henderson remembered the severe pain he had suffered from pneumonia when he was 7 years old. Over 80 years later, pneumonia plagued him again, made him very ill, and in the early morning (7:08 a.m.) of June 11, 2020, as daylight approached, claimed his life. His wife, Kathryn, was with him.
William T. Henderson was born at home in Ridge Farm on Oct. 5, 1929, the first of two sons born to Ted and Susie (Satterlee) Henderson.
Bill’s brother, Joseph David, was born Aug. 4, 1931. The two brothers enjoyed small-town life together, but soon it was time for Bill to consider first grade. Not as simple a decision as one might think. In the coming spring, the family planned to move to Dana, Ind. If Bill started school in Ridge Farm in the fall, he would change to a school in Indiana in the spring, so in the fall he began his schooling in Dana. Since his grandparents Will and Cora Satterlee lived in Dana, he spent weekdays with them. Eventually, his family moved to Dana, only to have the land taken over by the U.S. government for the war effort.
World War II brought many changes: the family moved back to Ridge Farm. Bill graduated from Ridge Farm High School. He received a scholarship to the University of Illinois to study floriculture. He also became active in the McKinley Foundation student group. It is also there that he met Kathryn Luther.
In spring 1951, Bill received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. He was also commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army’s Quartermaster Corps. School was not over as his next assignment was enrollment in the Associate Quartermaster Company Officer Course at the Quartermaster School, United States Army, Fort Lee, Va. This specialized course was completed Dec. 1, 1951, with Bill’s class standing of “3 of 45.” What he learned in this course was preparation for the next assignment with a laundry company near a very active battle zone in Korea. But to reach this destination would require a long, lonely, uncomfortable train trip across a devastated, broken Korea. He never forgot that night.
When he returned to the States, he met a number of Korean students who had experienced living in those conditions during the war. Many became his good friends. At the laundry post, where he was stationed for a year, he completed his required years of active service, was promoted to first lieutenant, received an honorable discharge from the Army, and was ready for the long ocean voyage home.
On July 1, 1953, he was happily met in Chicago by his mother, grandmother and Kathryn. Soon, many decisions were made. He was accepted as a divinity student at McCormick Theological Seminary (Chicago), Kathryn accepted a position as a librarian there, and Aug. 22 was chosen as the date for their wedding. Although they originally intended to stay in Chicago for only three years, they stayed a dozen. Bill added a master’s degree in library science from the University of Chicago to the master of divinity he received at McCormick Seminary, and he served for seven years as the seminary’s first acquisitions librarian. He also was ordained as a minister.
While working at McCormick, he and Kathryn also became active in the American Theological Library Association. One of the most memorable Chicago experiences was working with the 60-member junior high confirmation group at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, a heritage church, in Chicago. Students became actively engaged in the lessons as they “acted out” the Bible stories. This pattern of learning was later used at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Champaign. Six decades later, they still hear from Georgetta, who was a student in the Chicago class.
In 1965, a new chapter in their lives was beginning. Kathryn was asked to join the faculty of the Graduate School of Library and Information Science, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Bill had the opportunity to choose a position from among several openings. He chose preservation, an emerging area of concern in libraries as collections were growing, aging and becoming increasingly in need of careful stewardship and increased care. Bill always liked to “care for things” and understood that concept well. Also, he was challenged by an emerging area in which he, too, would be learning and helping others. To be considered, too, was that library resources were appearing in new and expanding formats, bringing changing needs for their longevity and requiring the librarian to expand his/her areas of expertise.
Bill and Kathryn team-taught preservation courses and organized conferences related to preservation, including an especially helpful one related to nonbook formats, an emerging need in growing collections. Preparing proceedings of the conferences for publication was another activity. An extensive course syllabus was revised and updated for every offering, and their course was always included on the university’s list of Teachers Ranked as Excellent by Their Students.
In May 2011, the University of Illinois Graduate School of Library and Information Science Alumni Association selected Bill as the recipient of its Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his outstanding service to the School.
Beta Phi Mu is the international library and information science honor society. For many years, Bill was the Alpha chapter secretary. In November 2014, Alpha Chapter established the Kathryn Luther and William T. Henderson Award in recognition of the high esteem in which they were held by fellow chapter members and in order to inspire future generations with their example.
Before he suffered his last illness, he learned that one of his former students from a preservation course had won this award in May 2019.
Bill was a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau. For many years the Hendersons served on the Selection Committee that determines the recipients of the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation agricultural scholarships. One of his last times out in public was to attend the January event where the first Luther Circle Awards from the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation for service related to awarding of the scholarships were given. Bill received one of these awards.
Bill was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, serving on various committees and having a role in Christian education endeavors (his favorite role). As an ordained minister, he could perform other ministerial duties (e.g., funerals, weddings). He was also a longtime member of the American Library Association, the American Theological Library Association, the Illinois Library Association and Beta Phi Mu.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Susie Satterlee Henderson; brother, Joseph D. Henderson; niece, Cheryl Lynn Henderson; parents-in-law, Carl F. and Ida Lietz Luther; and sister-in-law, Mildred Luther.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kathryn Luther Henderson; sister-in-law, Annette Gulder Henderson; nieces, Susan Tracy McDaniel and Carol Lynn Christenson; and nephew, Joseph David Henderson.
Memorial suggestions. Should anyone reading this feel moved to contribute a memorial, the following were charitable organizations that were important to Bill:
When the current building of the School of Information Sciences was being renovated, there were repeated calls for a conference room where classes and seminars could be held. A continuing legacy of Bill is the William T. and Kathryn Luther Henderson Conference Room — much used for meetings, class sessions and even lunch. A room such as this being much used needs refurbishing from time to time and certainly technology updates. Here is the recommended language for Beneficiary Form and Designation: University of Illinois Foundation for the William T. and Kathryn Luther Henderson Fund (772281). This provides funds for the upkeep, additions and new technology associated with the room originally provided for by Bill. Contributions can be mailed to University of Illinois Foundation, P.O. Box 734500, Chicago, IL 60673-4500.
United Way of Champaign County, Community Impact Fund, 5 Dunlap Court, Savoy, IL 61874. In this unusual year, our community is much in need of funding for this agency.
Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802, for the cat unit. A beloved pet, Leo, who came from CCHS, has given this family much love in these difficult days. When the CCHS had kitten shows for pets to find “forever homes,” Leo put his paw out to Bill as he walked by. Now you know how he found his “forever home” 15 years ago and why the charity is included here.
Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation for the scholarship fund for Champaign County agricultural students, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, Suite A, Champaign, IL 61821.
Or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Postscript. People always ask about Bill’s dark black hair. Yes, it was as black at the end as it was in the photograph.
