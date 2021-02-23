Watford City, N.D. — William "Bill" Thinnes, 66, formerly of Champaign County and Denver, died in an automobile accident in Watford City, N.D., on Feb. 15, 2021. A private family memorial service is planned for May.
Bill was born in Urbana on Dec. 15, 1954, to Leonard and Mary Florence Thinnes. He graduated from Unity High School in 1973. In 1980, he moved to Colorado, where he worked as a diamond cutter and a museum curator in the Rocky Mountains. Bill graduated from Denver Technical College in 1994 with a degree in Business Administration. Bill and his brother Joe moved to North Dakota in 2010 to work in the oil fields. Sadly, Bill was to begin moving back to Illinois the day after he passed away. He was looking forward to retiring back in Illinois and spending time with his family.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Leonard, and his brother, Tim. Bill’s mother, Mary Florence, is still with us, soon to be 100 years young in June. He is survived by six siblings, Pat (Lolita) Thinnes of Puyallup, Wash.; Joe (Lucille) Thinnes of Crested Butte, Colo.; Margaret (Justin) Salmons of Sadorus; Frank (Kathy) Thinnes of Tolono; Jerry (Patricia) Thinnes of Tolono; Barney (Marsha) Thinnes of Louisville, Colo. He was blessed with two nephews, Jake and Luke Thinnes of Denver, and seven nieces, Mary Thinnes and Marlita Bang of Puyallup, Wash.; Rebecca Jones of Philo; Jessica Thinnes of Urbana; Molly Thinnes of VIlla Grove; Lindsey Guth of Tolono; Sara Thinnes of Tolono; and Nicole Vernon of Alabama. He also enjoyed spending time with his eight great-nephews and six great-nieces. Bill also had many good friends in Colorado and North Dakota.
Bill was an absolute joy to be around. He had a very outgoing personality and was always ready to go do something to have fun. Bill, along with his brothers Barney and Joe, climbed many of the 14,000-foot mountains peaks in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Bill was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill was proud of his sobriety and had been sober for 40 years. He was active in the AA community and proudly sponsored and helped many people stay sober. He was a lover of antiques, with an extensive collection of Oriental rugs and vintage coffee pots. You could often find him on a motorcycle in his spare time. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Memorials can be made to St. Thomas School in Philo or an organization of the donor's choice.