CHAMPAIGN — William C. Thomas, 79, of Champaign died at 2:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
William was born Feb. 15, 1942, in Havana, Ill., the son of William and Julia Mabel Yeater Thomas. He married Dolores Martinez on Aug. 25, 1978, in Clovis, N.M.; she survives.
Also surviving are seven children, Julie Ridgeway of Rantoul, Bill Thomas of Kingwood, Texas, Lonnie Thebodeau of Bethlehem, Pa., Teresa Golland of Mattawan, Mich., Wilfred Thebodeau and Bryan Thebodeau, both of Champaign, and Chris Priest of Bethesda, Md.; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Pat McDermott and Betty Roso, both of Waukesha, Wis.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Pat.
William retired from the U.S. Air Force as a master sergeant. He was a member of VFW Post 5520 in Champaign.
He attended St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign. He loved music and cars.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 911 Fund.
